AM Squared Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,900 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $247,000. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,583,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,262. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.