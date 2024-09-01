Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 104.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 932,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 476,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23,313 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 1,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 394,117 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth $37,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of Amarin stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. 646,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,654. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $256.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.95. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.37.

In other news, CEO Aaron Berg purchased 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,443.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

