AMB Financial Corp. (AMFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

AMB Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMFC remained flat at $18.73 on Friday. AMB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

