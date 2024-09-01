AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

AMB Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMFC remained flat at $18.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. AMB Financial has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

AMB Financial Company Profile

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

