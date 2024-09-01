AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
AMB Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS AMFC remained flat at $18.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. AMB Financial has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $21.30.
AMB Financial Company Profile
