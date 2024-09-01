Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amcor by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 728,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 124,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amcor had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

