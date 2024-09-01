American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American International Group by 348.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIG opened at $77.05 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.72 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

