Americana Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,374 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 48.6% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 9,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 434,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,604,000 after buying an additional 38,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.2% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 57,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 15,615,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,705,105. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

