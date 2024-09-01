Americana Partners LLC Sells 374 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $615.07. 1,058,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $622.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $578.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $575.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

