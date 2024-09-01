Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Evercore ISI

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Americold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.91.

NYSE:COLD opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

