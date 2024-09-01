Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Boosted by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 106.1% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.5% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.83. 2,173,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,877. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.38 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.78.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.