Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,809,720,000 after buying an additional 3,045,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Amgen by 547.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,738,000 after buying an additional 5,923,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,890,769,000 after buying an additional 243,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amgen by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,625,000 after buying an additional 751,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,912,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $333.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a market cap of $179.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.38 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.71.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

