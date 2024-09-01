Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 299.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,107 shares of company stock worth $9,014,710. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

ADI traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.84. 2,771,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,937. The firm has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.06 and a 200 day moving average of $212.60.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.