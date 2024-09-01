Analysts Offer Predictions for Evolution Petroleum Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Evolution Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.80 million, a P/E ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 0.83. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 19.9% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

