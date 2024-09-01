Analysts Set Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Target Price at $95.50

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,592,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,961,000 after purchasing an additional 53,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,192,000 after acquiring an additional 52,909 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 726,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,335,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 708,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIN opened at $94.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albany International has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

