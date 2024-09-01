Analysts Set Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Target Price at $95.50

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International
Albany International Price Performance
NYSE AIN opened at $94.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albany International has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $99.41.
Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Albany International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.
Albany International Company Profile
Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.
Read More
