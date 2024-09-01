Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FMDE opened at $31.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.