Anfield Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 1.7% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.3% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance
FJAN opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53.
About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
