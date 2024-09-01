Anfield Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 1.7% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.3% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

FJAN opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.