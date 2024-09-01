Anfield Capital Management LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQD. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LQD opened at $111.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.96. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $112.40.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

