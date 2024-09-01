Anfield Capital Management LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 751,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 204,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

LQDH opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.26. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.46 and a 1-year high of $94.37.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

