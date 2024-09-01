Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,250,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 880,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,685,000 after buying an additional 131,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,543,000 after buying an additional 22,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,313,000 after buying an additional 20,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

MMSI opened at $96.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

