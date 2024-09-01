Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Regents Park Hedged Market Strategy ETF (BATS:RPHS)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regents Park Hedged Market Strategy ETF (BATS:RPHS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 134,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Regents Park Hedged Market Strategy ETF makes up about 0.7% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Regents Park Hedged Market Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Regents Park Hedged Market Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
RPHS opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.
