Anfield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLBL. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,797,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after buying an additional 218,022 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,384,000. Systelligence LLC boosted its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 577,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 436,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 191,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,501,000.

Shares of BATS FLBL opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

