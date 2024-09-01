Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.36

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.36 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.12). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05), with a volume of 39,228 shares.

The company has a market cap of £91.39 million, a P/E ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.43.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

