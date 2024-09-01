Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns “Hold” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their hold rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has a $247.61 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Melius Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.30.

Get Apple alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $229.00 on Wednesday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.88 and a 200 day moving average of $195.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.