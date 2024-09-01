Applied Digital’s (APLD) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APLD. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.20.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Price Performance

APLD stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Applied Digital by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after buying an additional 940,075 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 161,250 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 250,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.