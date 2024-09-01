AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Up 7.8 %

APCXW stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.22. 3,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,237. AppTech Payments has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

AppTech Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.