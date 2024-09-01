Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,024 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Murphy USA worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 777.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 141.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.50.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock traded up $8.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $519.63. 165,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,870. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.18 and a 52-week high of $522.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.55%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total value of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,384 shares in the company, valued at $203,955,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total transaction of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,209 shares of company stock worth $16,564,666 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

