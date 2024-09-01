Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPRT. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,030,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,030,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $964,484 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.91. 1,373,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,784. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.31%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

