Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 24.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.40. The stock had a trading volume of 411,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,857. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.22 and its 200 day moving average is $174.08.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.53.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

