Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,054 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.37. 399,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,687. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $100.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.34.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

