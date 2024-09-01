Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,344 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $2,704,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.06. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on LECO

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.