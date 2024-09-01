Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEV. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,695. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.