Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1,720.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 22.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,572.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NVT traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,540. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.