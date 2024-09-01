Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,558 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOG. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,537,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after buying an additional 131,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,857,000 after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 749,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,534 shares of company stock worth $252,144 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOG. Bank of America upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NOG stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 926,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,487. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

