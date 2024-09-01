Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,295 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,295 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,280,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 706,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. 93,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,089. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

