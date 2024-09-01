Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $47,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,956.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,948 shares of company stock worth $253,210. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

