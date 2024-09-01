Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Bought by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Ares Management comprises about 1.6% of JPL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,434 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $264,729,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $205,499,000. M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 711.1% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,015,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,996,000 after purchasing an additional 889,872 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,083,000 after acquiring an additional 857,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 19,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total value of $2,826,505.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,054.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 703,312 shares of company stock worth $98,664,278 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.97. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.