Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Down 24.8% in August

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the July 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMID traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,128. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 million, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.28.
Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Argent Mid Cap ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.