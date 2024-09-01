Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Down 24.8% in August

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the July 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMID traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,128. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 million, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

