Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,509,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,651 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Aris Mining were worth $24,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aris Mining by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 751,046 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Mining during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:ARMN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 837,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aris Mining Co. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $769.67 million and a PE ratio of 14.19.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining ( NYSE:ARMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

