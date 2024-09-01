Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Short Interest Down 11.2% in August

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the July 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 428,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Arko Price Performance

ARKO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 348,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,462. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $724.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Arko has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $8.42.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arko by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,828,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 82,831 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arko

Arko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.