Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $4.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.61 and a 200 day moving average of $201.71. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $162.26 and a one year high of $235.10.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair upgraded Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

