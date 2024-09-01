Arlington Partners LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the period. TransUnion makes up approximately 1.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,107,000 after buying an additional 94,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,476 shares of company stock worth $2,970,054. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TRU traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $96.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -67.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

