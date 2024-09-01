ARMOUR Residential REIT’s (ARR) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARR. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.83.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARR stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $996.98 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.51.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $129.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.08%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth $2,035,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth about $1,692,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth about $1,549,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 349,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 47,735 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

