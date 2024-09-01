Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Receives $13.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

In other Arteris news, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 26,919 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $211,314.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,566.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Arteris news, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 26,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $211,314.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,566.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $88,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,390.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,075 shares of company stock worth $684,371. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth $86,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 2,182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arteris has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 229.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arteris will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

