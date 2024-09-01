Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Receives $13.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIP
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth $86,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 2,182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arteris Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Arteris stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arteris has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 229.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arteris will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arteris
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arteris
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.