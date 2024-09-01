Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,923.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock remained flat at $41.59 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,244,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,775. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $54.07. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LKQ. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

