Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.30. 11,110,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,294,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

