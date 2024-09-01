ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML stock traded up $16.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $903.87. The company had a trading volume of 991,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $945.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $954.39.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.55%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

