Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Purchases 9,056 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,201,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,701. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01. The firm has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

