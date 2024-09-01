Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.3% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 100,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,539,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,192. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

