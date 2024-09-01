Asset Planning Corporation Sells 610 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Asset Planning Corporation lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $288.10. 130,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,170. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.93 and a 200-day moving average of $267.33. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $288.26.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.