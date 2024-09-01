Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Associated Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Associated Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

NYSE ASB opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $45,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,730.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $45,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,730.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $546,564.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

